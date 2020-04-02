TABIB appeals to Azerbaijani citizens not to leave their homes without urgency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2
Trend:
Azerbaijani citizens shouldn't leave their homes without urgent necessity, Yagut Garayeva, department head of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.
"We have to introduce these restrictions until the situation become worse," she noted.
