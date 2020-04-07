Azerbaijan confirms 76 more coronavirus cases, 1 dies (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 16:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 76 more coronavirus cases, while one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the information, despite efforts by the doctors, a hospitalized citizen born in 1953 has died from the complications of the coronavirus disease. At the moment, members of his family, as well as other persons with whom he has contacted, are being identified.

Up until now, 717 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Forty four of them recovered, 8 people died. The rest 665 people are being treated in special hospitals. The condition of 23 people out of those 665 people is severe, the condition of 31 people is assessed as moderate, and the rest feel normal.

To establish the facts of infection, over 53,300 tests were carried out so far.