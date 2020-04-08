UNICEF in Azerbaijan discloses practical instructions for families during COVID-19 quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

UNICEF representative office in Azerbaijan launched the #LearningAtHome, # OvladimlaEvdə (At home with my child) initiative on its personal website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, which includes useful recommendations and tips for parents who remain at home with children during COVID-19 quarantine, UNICEF country office told Trend.

“The materials, in particular, those prepared for Azerbaijani families, focus on stimulating the skills of children with a creative approach and using various games during the special quarantine regime,” UNICEF representative office in Azerbaijan said.

“We know that due to the closure of preschool and educational institutions because of the COVID-19, it is difficult for parents to keep their children active,” Edward Carwardine, UNICEF representative to Azerbaijan, said. “During such a difficult period, UNICEF wants to share a number of practical ideas and recommendations. The activities that have been introduced into new resources will help preserve the activity of children and will contribute to their self-development."

The representative office posted various methods and ways of handling children on the website https://www.unicef.org/azerbaijan/learning-home-join-challenge.

These methods include recommendations and ideas that will help parents continue the children's education, as well as organize useful leisure time for them at home, will reduce stress and tension during long quarantine and mitigate the consequences of social isolation by using digital solutions and joint experience.

These resources will create a healthy environment for children in which they can play and learn without risk.

“At such a critical moment, by staying at home for the sake of our safety, we can still be strong together,” Carwardine added. “We hope that by using hashtags #LearningAtHome, # OvladimlaEvde (At home with my child), parents throughout the country will share video footage with exercises and new ideas to inspire others.”

Moreover, new UNICEF solutions that will help parents organize useful leisure activities and educate children at home will be posted on the website of the Ministry of Education, as well as the website of the Azerbaijani Institute of Education.