Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Quarantine regime violated at border checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The undesirable cases of violation of the quarantine regime have recently occurred at the border checkpoints, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

“The citizens who are abroad must understand that all measures are taken to protect the health of the citizens,” Hajiyev added.

"Violation of the rules at the border checkpoints is unacceptable,” the assistant to the president added. “A special website has been created for the gradual return of Azerbaijani citizens from Russia.”

“The website will begin to operate in the coming days,” Hajiyev said. “Azerbaijani citizens who are abroad must pass registration via this website. Afterwards, they will be able to return to Azerbaijan in turn.”

“The citizens who are currently abroad must comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime wherever they are," Hajiyev added.