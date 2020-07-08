Morning gymnastics with Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The morning gymnastics will be demonstrated on the official pages of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at 11:00 (GMT+4) every day, AGF told Trend.

Online classes will be conducted by professional trainers.

During the quarantine regime, it is recommended to do physical exercises daily to maintain health and strengthen immunity.

Gymnastics classes to be demonstrated on AGF’s official pages on social networks will be useful for everyone and will help maintain cheerfulness and good mood throughout the day.