Opening ceremony of "Sea Cup" international contest held (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society 25 August 2020 22:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

On August 25, the opening ceremony of the "Sea Cup" international contest took place at the base of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Russia General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and other guests.

First, the guests, laying flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in front of the headquarters of the Naval Forces, paid tribute to his memory.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the participants and guests of the ceremony and declared the "Sea Cup" international contest open.

Russian Defense Minister General of the Army S. Shoigu thanked for organizing the event at a high level.

