Azerbaijan confirms 167 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 135 new COVID-19 cases, 167 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 38,172 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 35,607 of them have recovered, and 559 people have died. Currently, 2,006 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,351 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,002,727 tests have been conducted so far.
