First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society 14 September 2020 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

For the first time, Azerbaijan played a host to the “Fight Night” professional boxing event sanctioned and controlled by Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation and organized by Baku Fight Lab, a promotion company engaged in arranging professional boxing fights in Azerbaijan and abroad, and promotion of Azerbaijani boxers worldwide.

The event brought together 16 Azerbaijani professional boxers. Along with boxers with experience in the professional ring, athletes who have achievements in their amateur careers and debuted in the professional ring also took part in the fights. Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation controlled the conduction of the fights in accordance with rules. The results of the fights were added to the international boxing statistics by Boxrec and will become an important stage in the career of the winners.

“Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation is carrying out various works to develop this area. In February, together with the World Boxing Council (WBC), we held international trainings, for the first time in the country. Now, "Fight Night" was organized as a result of cooperation with the promotion company. These are important achievements and we will continue to work in this direction. Our goal is to support the development of our professional boxers, their success and popularization of our country in the international sports arena,” stated Artyom Hasanov, the President of Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation.

A special contribution to the organization of the event was made by Artyom Hasanov, the President of Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation, First Vice-President Farhad Ajalov, Secretary-General Orkhan Mukhtarov and Azerbaijani professional boxing promoter Ziya Aliyev.

“Fight Night” was held in the open air, without spectators and in compliance with all the requirements and safety rules of the special quarantine regime. The area where fights took place was disinfected by specialists before and during the event. All participants, including boxers, coaches, representatives of the federation, organizational team and all technical personnel, used protective face masks and disinfectants.

The event was sponsored by “Nar” mobile operator and “Zontes Baku”, which sells and maintains Zontes-branded motorcycles in Azerbaijan. The organizational support was provided by “Azfar Group”, which plays an important role in the development of various sports guided by the motto of a professional approach to amateur sports, as well as the “Iyde” perfume house.

“Fight Night” will be broadcasted on September 18 at 21:00 exclusively on CBC Sport TV.

Short video from the event:

First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Investments in socio-economic sphere of Azerbaijan rise Finance 16:00
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 15:56
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 15:56
Update on construction works of Uzbek Sergeli overground metro Transport 15:49
Romanian port operator UMEX talks cargo transshipment with Turkmenistan Transport 15:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction Finance 15:41
Iran's trade with Central Asia countries stuck due to closed borders Transport 15:37
Debt of Georgia to Azerbaijan reduces Finance 15:37
EBRD to provide financing program for Uzbek Ipak Yuli Bank amid Covid-19 Finance 15:32
Iran saves millions on domestically making meds for organ transplantations Business 15:24
British investors show great interest in energy and transport sectors of Georgia Business 15:19
Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers in its latest job spree this year US 15:16
Details on eight-month cargo shipment through Turkish ports revealed Transport 15:15
Construction work at Baku Metro's new station nearing completion Society 15:13
Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion US 15:11
Azerbaijan’s Agro Services Agency launches mobile sales of mineral fertilizers Economy 15:10
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Azerbaijan grows Turkey 15:05
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Sabiha Gokcen Airport down Transport 15:02
Russia records 5,509 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 15:00
Dollar rate in Uzbekistan continues to grow Finance 14:57
IAEA closely cooperating with Kazakhstan to ensure safe operations of LEU Bank Business 14:51
Economic pressure - effective way to force Armenia to Peace Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:51
Romanian UMEX talks COVID-19 impact on cargo transshipment with Caspian Sea countries Transport 14:47
First-ever “Fight Night” professional boxing event held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:45
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture to increase export potential of agricultural products Business 14:43
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship is eternal Politics 14:35
Solar power plants handed over to residents of Iran`s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Business 14:29
Saudi, Bahraini ministers discuss regional developments Arab World 14:23
Iran launches the second submarine fiber optic route Transport 14:22
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 14:20
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 14 Society 14:06
Geostat reveals domestic tourism statistics in Georgia Tourism 13:57
Kazakhstan's progress on cereals and legumes harvesting revealed as of Sept.14 Business 13:57
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 13:50
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Vocational Education Center in Sumgayit Politics 13:49
OSCE Minsk Group must promptly react to illegal settling of occupied Azerbaijani territories by Armenia – MP Politics 13:48
Exports of hazelnuts, apples and peaches from Georgia up Business 13:43
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in park named after Murtuza Mukhtarov in Amirjan (PHOTO) Society 13:31
Kazakhstan increases petroleum gas export to Greece month-on-month Oil&Gas 13:30
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Tehran Province grow Business 13:24
New satellite to be delivered to Iranian Space Agency ICT 13:19
Azerbaijan eyes to set up group of insurance experts for 2020 Finance 13:16
Energy-related CO2 emissions will be halved between 2018 and 2050 Oil&Gas 13:15
National Wine Agency of Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes varieties Business 13:14
UMEX open to expand direct co-op with Turkmenistan Transport 13:11
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates secondary school No.154 in Amirjan settlement (PHOTO) Politics 13:11
Azerbaijan Insurers Association to study experience of foreign countries Finance 13:05
Ambassador: Much to be done in Ro-Ro Vessels co-op of Azerbaijan, Iran Transport 13:03
Volume of Central Bank bonds placed at Uzbek currency exchange revealed Finance 12:59
Kazakhstan's petroleum gas exports to Hungary surge amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 12:49
United inaugurates Tel Aviv - Chicago flights US 12:41
Alibayli village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district under fire from Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:40
Putin, Lukashenko to hold face-to-face talks Russia 12:39
BP: Oil use in transport to peak in mid-to-late 2020s Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkey reveals data on dolomite shipment via its ports Transport 12:34
SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan Economy 12:29
Number of flights over Iran increases Transport 12:27
Azercell named “The Company of the Year” at the international level Society 12:23
Toshkent Stock Exchange to receive investments from S.Korea Finance 12:22
Turkmen Finance Ministry selling state property via auction Finance 12:17
TAP's Fier exit point needed to materialize Albania’s master plan: S&P Global Platts Oil&Gas 12:07
Bentonite transshipment figures via Turkey's ports revealed Transport 12:05
Geostat reveals Georgia's external merchandise trade volume Business 12:04
Turkmenistan supports development of railway communication in Afghanistan Transport 12:01
Filling "gaps" to be main priority for Azerbaijani insurers Finance 12:00
Azerbaijani insurance market has enough potential for sustainable development Economy 11:59
Finland's Neste to cut up to 470 jobs Europe 11:58
Iran declares number of restored enterprises Construction 11:57
Trans Adriatic Pipeline expansion, dream or reality? Oil&Gas 11:44
Plants under construction in Iran’s Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Construction 11:40
TAP to further reducе PSV-TTF spread in Italy Oil&Gas 11:37
Iran to distribute superphosphate fertilizers to support farmers Business 11:29
Azerbaijan's MFA protests to OSCE MG regarding resettlement of Lebanon Armenians to Karabakh Politics 11:29
TAP’s 50% capacity may become available in November 2020 - S&P Global Platts Oil&Gas 11:21
Trade turnover between Turkey, Ukraine decreases Turkey 11:19
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 11:10
Gold, silver, platinum prices in Azerbaijan increase Finance 11:07
Trading points to be created under overground metro in Tashkent Transport 11:06
Georgia's seven-month import of steel from Turkey shows uptick Turkey 11:04
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia increase Finance 11:00
UNICEF approves country programme of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:58
Iran exports large amounts of construction materials Business 10:57
French Finance Minister backs Le Drian over LVMH-Tiffany intervention Europe 10:55
Uzbekistan, Germany consider expanding cooperation in textile industry Business 10:50
Wide-scale introduction of POS-terminals to minimize shadow business in Azerbaijan Finance 10:49
Electricity generation in Azerbaijan down Oil&Gas 10:37
Iran reveals amount of money paid to farmers in Kurdistan Province Business 10:37
Georgia reports 165 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 10:35
At least one miner killed in Kemerovo region mine’s rockfall Russia 10:32
Bahrain follows UAE in normalization with Israel Israel 10:30
Oil gains as storm causes U.S. gulf production halts Oil&Gas 10:26
Main part of oil products sold on Iran's Energy Exchange exported Oil&Gas 10:21
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 10:20
Iranian currency rates for September 14 Finance 10:20
Switzerland, Uzbekistan purchase base oil in Turkmenistan Business 10:08
Iran discloses reserve potential for its oil products Oil&Gas 10:07
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 14 Uzbekistan 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept.14 Finance 10:05
Iran announces its goals to develop Makran coast region Business 09:58
Iran’s oil refineries expand production Oil&Gas 09:56
All news