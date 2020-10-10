Statement of NGIC Co-Chairs published by leading news agencies of Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Leading news agencies of Montenegro (Avlija, Crnogorskiportal, Skalaradio, Aktuelno, Bosnjaci) published Statement of the Co-Chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) HE Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia, Dr. Ismail Serageldin, former Vice-President of the World Bank and HE Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister, deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Statement underlines:

"The world needs to be reminded that the Republic of Armenia has so far utterly failed to unconditionally comply and fully implement UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, calling inter alia for a complete and immediate withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan to its sovereignty and territorial integrity are accepted internationally and have been repeatedly supported by resolutions of the UN and other international bodies," the statement said.



