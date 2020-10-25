554 streets disinfected in Baku (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Considering the increase in the number of coronavirus infections in recent days, on October 24 and 25, the structures of the Executive Power of Baku carried out the 15th disinfection in the main streets, avenues, and roads, as well as in the villages of the capital, with the participation of 40 units of special equipment and more than 2,000 employees of public services executive power. During the work, 554 streets have been disinfected.

This work will continue within the framework of measures aimed at ensuring the safety of Baku residents, Trend reports referring to the Executive Power of Baku.

The collective of the Baku City Executive Power is ready to carry out disinfection works in Shusha, which will be liberated from the Armenian occupation.