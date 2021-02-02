School to be built in Shusha to correspond to history, culture of city - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Deputy Chair of the Nationalist Movement Party of Turkey Mevlut Karakaya, who is on a visit to Baku, clarified the issue of how the school, which the party he represents will build in Azerbaijan's Shusha city, will be managed, Trend reports.

He noted that the relevant decision will be made by the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

"We will build a school and hand it over to the Ministry of Education. The decision on the form and manner in which the school will be managed will be made by Azerbaijan. We will try to build and transfer to fraternal Azerbaijan a school that will correspond to the history, culture, and atmosphere of the city," Karakaya said.