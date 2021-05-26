On-site vaccination campaign at the Sangachal terminal

The safety, health and wellbeing of our people have always been our top priority. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, bp, with a continuous support from the Operational Headquarters, has been taking extensive measures to prevent the spread of the virus on the company-operated sites. This has included the introduction of enhanced pre-embarkation procedures for our site personnel and all required preventive measures at our sites and offices.

In addition, bp has been actively supporting the COVID-19 vaccination process in Azerbaijan by arranging on-site vaccination campaigns for its site-based personnel.

On 25 May, the company arranged together with the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan a voluntary on-site vaccination campaign for the employees and workforce of the Sangachal terminal. Some 268 people including bp employees and workforce, were vaccinated at the terminal without leaving their workplaces, with no impact on their work schedule or the site’s quarantine rules. The vaccination was conducted by TABIB’s mobile vaccination units.

This was the second on-site vaccination event held by the company. Earlier in May, bp had arranged a similar mobile vaccination campaign for the personnel and crew members of two vessels currently involved in Shah Deniz offshore activities - the Khankendi subsea construction vessel and the Israfil Huseynov pipelay barge. In total about 100 people were vaccinated during that campaign which was conducted by TABIB’s mobile vaccination units when the vessels were docked at Baku Seaport. The second dose vaccination will be arranged in the same way in early June.