Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan has disseminated the information in connection with the work carried out in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation from June 1 through July 3, the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories told Trend on July 5.

Some 1,087 antipersonnel mines, 316 anti-tank mines and 461 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts during the reporting period.

In total, 5.6 million square meters (563 hectares) of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.