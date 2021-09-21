Azerbaijan discloses location for new metro station in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Chief engineer of the construction department of Baku Metro CJSC Yagub Musayev disclosed place of upcoming building of the "purple" metro line’s fifth station in Azerbaijan’s capital, Trend reports on Sept.21.
According to Musayev, the station will be located near the 'Nizami' metro station.
Besides, construction of the "purple" metro line's fourth station (B-04) has begun in Baku. It will be located on Jalil Mammadguluzade Street, next to the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.
