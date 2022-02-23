Azerbaijani minister clarifies issue of conferring "Veteran of War" title to volunteers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev clarified the issue of conferring the "Veteran of War" title to persons who had volunteered for the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

According to him, there is no category of volunteers or non-volunteers.

"There are certain categories of participants in the war. This is confirmed by legal acts," Babayev said.

The structure, where these persons serve or work determines the "Veteran of War" title, the minister said.

"People who voluntarily went to the front line have also been sent with a military unit. Therefore, these structures define lists according to the categories specified in the legislation," Babaev said.