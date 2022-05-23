Azerbaijan's Education Ministry shows future look of Shusha Real School (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan's Education Ministry has published a video, showing the future view of Real School in Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh war], the restoration of which has already begun, Trend reports.

On May 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to design and restore the building.

According to the decree, for the implementation of the above measures, the Education Ministry was initially allocated one million manat ($588,235) from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories.

VIDEO: