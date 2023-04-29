We're thrilled to confirm our continued partnership with Formula 1 - Azerbaijan's minister of youth and sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. We are thrilled to confirm our continued partnership with Formula 1, Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Formula 1 has announced that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the calendar through the 2026 season, with a new three-year agreement being signed, according to Formula 1 official website.

“Ever since we first hosted this event in 2016, the economic, social, and cultural impact of the sport on our city and country has been remarkable. The FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX is a source of great pride for the whole country and will now continue to inspire and excite our fans for a further three years. The past six races have been some of the best and most dramatic in the sport’s long history and we look forward to creating more magical moments for F1 fans at home and abroad over the next three years – starting with this weekend. Moreover, today’s agreement has come during a weekend that sees us hosting a record number of fans from over 100 countries, which only serves to make this moment even more special,” he said.