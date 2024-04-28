Azebaijani economy minister takes part in roundtable on COP29 as part of IDB annual meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov took part the "On the Road to COP29" roundtable held as part of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We discussed the priority directions of initiatives to tackle climate change:

- Measures implemented in the field of green growth and the utilization of Azerbaijan's sustainable energy potential;

- Promotion of joint activities aimed at translating global climate obligations into reality;

- Establishment of centralized financing mechanisms for renewable energy projects," he noted.