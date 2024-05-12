Azerbaijani judokas reach semi-final of Grand Slam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Grand Slam judo tournament continues in Astana, Kazakhstan, with four Azerbaijani judokas performing on the third day of the competition, Trend reports.

In the 90 kg category, European champion Elcan Hajiyev commenced the tournament triumphantly. After breezing through the initial stage, the Azerbaijani representative secured victory in the 1/8 finals against Yermakhan Anurbekov. Subsequently, Elcan defeated Israel's Lee Kochman in the following match, securing a spot in the semi-finals where he will face Yahor Voropayev (AIN).

Meanwhile, in the same weight category, another Azerbaijani representative mirrored this success. Vugar Talibov triumphed over Muhammedali Mavlidov (Kazakhstan), Kristofer Kaljulaid (Estonia), and Eldar Allahverdiyev (MIN) but fell short against German Edurar Trippel in the semi-finals. Talibov will now compete for the bronze medal.

Moving to the 100 kg category, Ushangi Kokauri and Jamal Gamzatkhanov faced defeat in their opening matches. Ushangi was bested by local competitor Madi Yedilbayev, while Jamal succumbed to Davit Kevlishvili of Spain.

To note, following the conclusion of the first day's events, the Azerbaijani team has secured a bronze medal, with Kamran Suleymanov claiming third place in the 66 kg category.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel