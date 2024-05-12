Swiss vice chancellor dies while hiking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Spokesman for the Swiss Federal Council and Vice Chancellor of Switzerland André Simonazzi has died during a mountain hike, Trend reports via the country's government portal.

“André Simonazzi, aged 55, had a fondness for mountain hikes. Tragically, during one of his beloved hikes on a Friday, he fainted and died. He is survived by his wife and three adult children,” the government said in a statement.

To note, Simonazzi was appointed Vice Chancellor of and Spokesman for the Swiss Federal Council in November 2008.

