Kazakhstan's gold reserve level increases significantly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Kazakhstan has taken fourth place in the world in terms of gold purchases, surpassing Russia, Trend reports.

The total amount of gold reserves in Kazakhstan exceeded 310 tons.

In March 2024, Türkiye was the largest buyer of gold, having purchased 14.1 tons. India came in second, with 5.1 tons, and China took third place with 5 tons.

Kazakhstan and Singapore shared the fourth place, each of the countries purchased 4.5 tons of the precious metal in March 2024. Russia ranked fifth with 3.1 tons.

Uzbekistan was the largest seller of gold, trading 10.9 tons. Thailand and Jordan reduced their reserves by 9.6 and 3.7 tons, respectively.

Kazakhstan has a total of 310.6 tons of gold. Regarding its reserves, it ranks 17th (excluding the IMF and the ECB), ranking between Saudi Arabia and the UK.

