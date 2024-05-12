Azerbaijani gymnasts win four medals at World Cup in Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Members of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic gymnastics team won four medals at the World Cup in Burgas (Bulgaria), the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

At the competition, Azerbaijani gymnasts Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli, performing as part of a mixed pair, won a gold medal. The gold medal was awarded to the women's group, which included Zahra Rashidova, Anahita Bashiri and Nazrin Zeyniyeva.

The silver medal was won by Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov, performing as part of the men's pair, and the men's group, which included Riad Safarov, Abdullah Al-Mashaykhi, Seymur Jafarov and Rasul Seidli.

The World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics was held in the city of Burgas on May 10-12.