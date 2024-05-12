Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan discloses its trade turnover volume with Central Asian countries

Uzbekistan Materials 12 May 2024 20:53 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with Central Asian countries amounted to $1.4 billion from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that this figure is 17.6 percent lower year-on-year ($1.7 billion in January–March 2023).

In the structure of trade turnover, exports to Central Asian countries reached $528.9 million from January through March 2024, which is 19.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($657.4 million in January–March 2023).

At the same time, imports from Central Asian countries amounted to $954.9 million. This indicator shows a 13.1 percent decrease year-on-year ($1.1 billion in January–March 2023).

Uzbekistan traded the most with Kazakhstan among Central Asian countries during this period—$937.7 million. Turkmenistan ($235.2 million) ranks second, followed by Kygyzstan ($158.2 million) and Tajikistan ($152.5 million).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume amounted to $15.8 billion from January through March 2024. This is 6.2 percent more year-on-year ($14.8 billion in January–March 2023).

The country's exports reached $6.3 billion from January through March 2024, while imports amounted to $9.4 billion.

The largest trade turnover volume was recorded with China ($3 billion) during this period. Russia ranks second with a total trade turnover volume of $2.8 billion, followed by Kazakhstan ($937.7 million).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more