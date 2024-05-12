Russian border guards withdraw from posts in Azerbaijan's Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Russian border guards have started withdrawing from their posts in Azerbaijan's Zangezur, Trend reports.

The border guards were stationed in the area after the Second Karabakh War in December 2020.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov said that the withdrawal of Russian military and border guards from a number of regions of Armenia was agreed upon at a meeting of the leaders of the two countries in Moscow.

