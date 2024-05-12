Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Brazil over the devastating floods, Trend reports, referring to the X account of the ministry.

“We are saddened by the devastation and loss of lives caused by floods in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

We express condolences to the bereaved families and wish the quick recovery for those who are affected by this disaster," the publication reads.

More than 70 people died as a result of floods in the State of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil.