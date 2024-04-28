Türkiye and Greece to build new bridge on borderline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Türkiye and Greece have reached an agreement on the construction of a new bridge connecting the checkpoints of the two countries in the Maritsa River area, Trend reports.

The construction of the new 811-meter-long, four-lane bridge structure will start this year. The structure will function alongside the old two-lane bridge built in 1958.

Yunus Sezer, the governor of Edirne, a province bordering Greece, said that the existing bridge can no longer cope with the increasing volumes of Türkiye's international trade. Therefore, the authorities of the two countries have decided to implement a new transportation project. The construction work will be financed by both sides.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel