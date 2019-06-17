Silkworm cocoon harvesting continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

17 June 2019 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

By June 14, Azerbaijan’s silk growers delivered 499.28 tons of wet cocoons to Azeripek LLC, Trend reports.

The silk growers delivered 47.66 tons of wet cocoons on June 14. The biggest amount of wet cocoons was delivered on June 13 and amounted to 121.69 tons.

Zardab, Fizuli, Zagatala, Balaken, Agjabadi, Barda, Sheki, Kurdamir, Gakh and Agdam districts lead in the cocoon harvesting.

So far, 59.62 tons of wet cocoons have been harvested in Zardab, 49.72 tons in Fizuli, 46.87 tons in Zagatala, 43.24 tons in Balaken, 45.20 tons in Agjabadi, 32.65 tons in Barda, 31.98 tons in Sheki, 21.33 tons in Kurdamir, 21.27 tons in Gakh, 16.29 tons in Agdam, 13.11 tons in Goychay, 12.46 tons in Agdash, 12.29 tons in Terter, 11.36 tons in Sabirabad, 9.75 tons in Ujar, 7.48 tons in Lankaran, 5.29 tons in Imishli and 4.85 tons of wet cocoons in Jabrayil districts.

This year, production of 800 tons of cocoons is expected. In 2018, the silk growers delivered a total of 513.9 tons of wet cocoons, which is 2.1 times more than in the preceding year.

As a result of the execution of the state program for the development of cocoon growing and sericulture for 2018-2025, by 2025 the production of wet cocoons is planned to reach 6,000 tons.

For each kilogram of wet cocoon, a farmer receives 9 manats.

