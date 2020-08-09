Azerbaijani government to support entrepreneurs in digital infrastructure dev't
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9
Trend:
If the transition to economy digitalization in Azerbaijan continues, the state will be able to implement a mechanism to support entrepreneurs, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Rovshan Najaf said, Trend reports.
A trend in providing long distance services by using digital platforms was observed recently, noted Najaf.
"If the transition to the digital economy continues, this will have a positive impact on the long-term employability of entrepreneurs. For its part, the government will also provide support to entrepreneurs in the development of digital infrastructure," the deputy minister said.
