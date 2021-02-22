Construction of Victory Road to Azerbaijan's Shusha to be finished by late August - State Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The earthen embankment of the 101-kilometer section of the Baku-Hajigabul-Minjivan road leading to the city of Shusha is fully ready, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Saleh Mammadov, said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the speech at a briefing on the work carried out in 2020 and the upcoming tasks.

The agency chairman noted that the 61-kilometer section of the road has been completely cleared of mines.

He further added that the construction of a road of the second technical category will be completed by the end of August.