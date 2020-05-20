Amount of construction work in Uzbekistan slightly down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

The volume of construction work in Uzbekistan for the period from January through April 2020 decreased by 10 percent compared the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

In the period from January through April 2020, the volume of construction and assembly work made up 23.2 trillion soum ($2.2 billion), which is less than 10 percent compared to the same level of 2019.

While the volume of construction work decreased due to coronavirus outbreak, there has been a growth of construction organizations in the country. As of 1 May 2020, the number of enterprises and organizations in the construction sector reached 37,900, grew by 6,900 compared to the same period of 2019, the report says.

A significant share of construction companies - 18.5 percent or about 7,000 falls on Tashkent. Tashkent is followed by Tashkent Region (3,254 construction companies).

