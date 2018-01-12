Big investments in Azerbaijan’s economy - sign of confidence

12 January 2018 20:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Big foreign investments in Azerbaijan’s economy are a sign of confidence in the country, Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told Trend Jan. 12.

He said investors prefer to invest in stable countries during the global financial crisis.

“Of course, during the global financial crisis investments are made in countries that are politically and economically stable,” he noted. “Given this trend, the fact that foreign investments worth $14.6 billion were made in Azerbaijan in 2017 is a great achievement. This is a sign of confidence in the country’s economy, political stability.”

Babayev added that the Azerbaijani government will continue to work to improve the business environment so that this year the volume of investments doesn’t decrease.

“Our main goal is to have another $15 billion invested this year in Azerbaijan,” Babayev said. “A lot of work is carried out in the country, the business environment is improving, entrepreneurs are given benefits. All this is done to increase confidence of foreign countries in Azerbaijan and increase investments in the country.”

