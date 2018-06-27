Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 250 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message.

Demand at the auction exceeded the supply by 2.4 times. Thus, demand at the auction amounted to 603.53 million manats, while average price per note – 99.3812 manats (8.01 percent).

The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 250 million manats.

The deadline for payments on the notes is July 25, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 27)

