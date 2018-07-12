Uzbekistan to participate in financial and tax investigations of CIS

12 July 2018 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Uzbekistan has joined the activities of the Coordination Council of Heads of Tax (Financial) Investigation Agencies (CCTIA) of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services (CHSASS) of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States, acting as a Depositary, received on July 6, 2018 a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan which reported on the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the accession of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the activities of the CCTIA, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee said in a message.

The Republic of Uzbekistan has acceded to the decision of the Council of Heads of Governments of the CIS dated May 31, 2013 "On approval of the new edition of the Regulations of the Coordination Council of Heads of Tax (Financial) Investigation Agencies (CCTIA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States".

The CIS Executive Committee also received on July 5, 2018 a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan with information about the accession to the Decision of the Council of Heads of States of the CIS dated March 28, 1997 "The Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the states-members of the Commonwealth of Independent States".

