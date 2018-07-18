Air Astana awarded as best airline in Central Asia and India

18 July 2018 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, has been recognized for 4 Star service excellence, retaining the accolade of ‘Best Airline in Central Asia and India’ in the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the seventh consecutive year. The prestigious awards ceremony brought together representatives of the world's leading airlines in Central London.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards is recognized throughout the world as a valued benchmarking tool that is independent, impartial and global. The survey measures passenger satisfaction among business and leisure travellers, across all cabins (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy class).

Over 19 million air travellers were surveyed about their experiences with airlines on the ground and in the air over a 10-month period. The survey measured passenger satisfaction across a wide range of performance indicators of airline front-line product and service, including check-in, boarding, on-board seat comfort, cabin cleanliness, food, beverages, in-flight entertainment and staff service. The survey covered over 200 airlines, from the largest international airlines to smaller domestic carriers.

“We are of course delighted and honored to be recognized once again. This award is particularly important and valued as it has been won based on the personal choice of our customers. I would like to offer them my sincerest thanks and look forward to welcoming them on board again soon. I would also like to recognize our team of dedicated employees who go the extra mile each and every day to provide consistently outstanding service to all our passengers. We will continue to work hard and strive for even higher standards,” said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of registered cars in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 18:39
Kazakhstan to implement new simplified taxation regime for self-employed
Economy news 18:37
Kazakhstan increases gold production
Economy news 12:54
CPC opens tender for provision of courier services
Tenders 12:47
Trades down at money market of Kazakh Stock Exchange
Economy news 12:15
Government securities trade on Kazakh Stock Exchange increases
Economy news 10:46
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 18
Business 19:35
Azerbaijani defense minister meets personal rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:31
Chabahar Port ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan – Iran official
Business 19:24
Germany forces 1,050 Tesla owners to forgo electric car bonus
Europe 19:24
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan modernizing, strengthening its industrial potential
Politics 19:23
Azerbaijan increases gas transportation via main gas pipelines
Economy news 19:23
Bushehr nuke plant helps Iran to save 47 million barrel of oil equivalent
Business 19:15
Sergio Mattarella: Co-op between Azerbaijan, Italy has high potential
Politics 19:13
Azerbaijan wishing to expand economic co-op with Italy - deputy minister
Economy news 19:05