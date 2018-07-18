Kazakhstan to implement new simplified taxation regime for self-employed

18 July 2018 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Kazakh government will adopt a new simplified taxation regime for the self-employed, whose incomes are less than 12 times the monthly wage, said the Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Madi Takiyev, according to the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

According to him, to date, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the population, finance, energy are preparing a large block of amendments, where a special tax regime will operate for the self-employed.

"All those self-employed, who are not in our field of vision, will make a single aggregate payment," said Takiyev.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee assured that presently all state employees provide a declaration on property.

In addition, he said that a taxpayer must also provide data on cash.

"Show all your cash that you keep at home. If the amount exceeds 500 monthly calculation index, which is about 12 million tenge, then you need to keep this amount in a bank," said Takiyev.

The implementation of universal declaration for all citizens of Kazakhstan is scheduled for January 1, 2020.

---

