Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

Prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 19, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.392 manats to 2,043.519 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 19, compared to the price on Sept. 18.

The price of silver increased by 0.1118 manats to 24.1462 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 31.3055 manats to 1,391.0505 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 52.411 manats to 1,729.002 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 19, 2018 Sept. 18, 2018 Gold XAU 2,043.519 2,037.127 Silver XAG 24.1462 24.0344 Platinum XPT 1,391.0505 1,359.745 Palladium XPD 1,729.002 1,676.591

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Sept. 19)

