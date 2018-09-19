Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

19 September 2018 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 19, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.392 manats to 2,043.519 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 19, compared to the price on Sept. 18.

The price of silver increased by 0.1118 manats to 24.1462 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 31.3055 manats to 1,391.0505 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 52.411 manats to 1,729.002 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 19, 2018

Sept. 18, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,043.519

2,037.127

Silver

XAG

24.1462

24.0344

Platinum

XPT

1,391.0505

1,359.745

Palladium

XPD

1,729.002

1,676.591

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Sept. 19)

