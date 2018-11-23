Uzbekistan, EU to begin talks on expanded partnership and co-op

23 November 2018 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and the EU will begin negotiations to conclude an agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation, which will replace the partnership and cooperation agreement in force since July 1, 1999, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said in statement.

The statement referred to the results of the 14th meeting of the Uzbekistan-EU Cooperation Council in Brussels on Nov. 22 with the participation of the Uzbek delegation led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and the EU delegation led by Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Karin Kneissl.

The sides exchanged views on key issues on the bilateral agenda, and discussed priorities for further development of cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The European side confirmed its readiness to assist Uzbekistan in joining the World Trade Organization.

The parties also discussed certain international and regional issues. In particular, the parties agreed to actively cooperate in the promotion of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

Following the meeting, Abdulaziz Kamilov and Karin Kneissl held a press conference.

