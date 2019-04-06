Turkmenistan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation

6 April 2019 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan with the Bulgarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (with residence in Baku) Nikolai Yankov, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

At the talks, the parties noted the intention to build up comprehensive cooperation and readiness for joint work on its further revitalization, the information said.

The development of trade and economic relations was also discussed. Interest was expressed in the development of relations in the field of culture and education.

An impetus to bilateral relations was given by the visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to Ashgabat in August 2015. Energy and transport were highlighted as strategic areas of cooperation during the summit talks.

The Ashgabat talks demonstrated the readiness of Turkmenistan and Bulgaria to cooperate in ensuring global energy security and diversification of energy flows.

Prospects for partnership are also opening up in the field of transport in terms of developing transit-transport corridors between Asia and Europe in the East-West direction, with access to Southern and Eastern Europe, the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Middle Eastern markets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
European Parliament: Trans-Caspian Pipeline would serve European interests
Oil&Gas 5 April 16:54
Turkmenistan to produce rubber, polystyrene
Economy 5 April 16:10
WB publishes macroeconomic forecast for Turkmenistan
Economy 5 April 15:57
Trade between Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan increases by 70%
Economy 5 April 13:17
Turkmenistan improves base of international and legal documents
Turkmenistan 5 April 12:22
Turkmen ministry holds briefing on documents signed with UN specialized agencies
Turkmenistan 5 April 11:59
Latest
TOP 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees
Finance 11:37
Life insurance payments down in Azerbaijan
Finance 11:35
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market continues to grow
Finance 11:22
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 250M AZN
Finance 11:00
Uzbekistan to hold meeting of 7 branch bodies of CIS
Economy 10:59
Kazakhstan's insurance companies earn over $150 M
Economy 10:43
Azerbaijani FM: Armed conflicts are main obstacle to creating closer interaction between CIS member states
Politics 10:40
Iran expands evacuations as new rains to worsen floods
Iran 10:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 10:38