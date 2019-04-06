Turkmenistan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan with the Bulgarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (with residence in Baku) Nikolai Yankov, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

At the talks, the parties noted the intention to build up comprehensive cooperation and readiness for joint work on its further revitalization, the information said.

The development of trade and economic relations was also discussed. Interest was expressed in the development of relations in the field of culture and education.

An impetus to bilateral relations was given by the visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to Ashgabat in August 2015. Energy and transport were highlighted as strategic areas of cooperation during the summit talks.

The Ashgabat talks demonstrated the readiness of Turkmenistan and Bulgaria to cooperate in ensuring global energy security and diversification of energy flows.

Prospects for partnership are also opening up in the field of transport in terms of developing transit-transport corridors between Asia and Europe in the East-West direction, with access to Southern and Eastern Europe, the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Middle Eastern markets.

