Number of Russian companies increase in Turkey

25 June 2019 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of Kazakh companies slightly down in Turkey
Economy 11:49
Turkish Armed Forces conduct operations against PKK
Turkey 10:58
Turkey receives first LNG supplies from Qatar
Oil&Gas 10:12
Turkey adding more military equipment on Syrian border
Turkey 10:11
Structural changes may occur in Turkey’s ruling party
Turkey 09:38
Trump, Erdogan to meet in Japan
Turkey 09:05
Latest
Protest actions at building of Parliament of Georgia to resume
Georgia 12:00
Mexico says it has deployed 15,000 forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration
Other News 11:54
Number of Kazakh companies slightly down in Turkey
Economy 11:49
Cell phone reception in Kazakh city down after ammo storage explosion
Kazakhstan 11:47
How will Russia pay to Iran for oil?
Business 11:42
Azerbaijani energy operator creates new department for work with businessmen
Business 11:38
Turkmen president holds meeting on situation in agro-industrial sector
Turkmenistan 11:34
Boris Johnson says he is serious about going through with 'no-deal' Brexit
Other News 11:25
Uzbekistan to ban import of cars that don’t meet Euro-4 standard
Economy 11:17