Azerbaijan continues trainings for SME entities (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

As part of public-private sector cooperation, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) regularly conducts training courses and other similar events, Trend reports.

The Agency held a seminar on “Financing through capital markets” for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as young businessmen and women entrepreneurs, operating in the fields of consulting, food and services.

At the event organized by the Agency together with the Financial Market Supervisory Authority, SME entities were told about the development of modern thinking, alternative sources of finance and the possibilities of accessing them.

As part of the event, topical issues were discussed including the need for capital for creating and developing a business, the available sources of financing, the advantages of listing on the Baku Stock Exchange, connection to the Listing Consultation Program, and other topics of interest to SME entities.

