Turkmenistan, Bahrain hold joint business forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan-Bahrain Business Forum has been held in Manama (Bahrain), Trend reports Nov. 28 referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dovletgeldy Rejepov. The delegation also included representatives of several ministries, Turkmengaz (Turkmengas), Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) and Turkmenhimiya (Turkmenchemistry) state concerns, the Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs and the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sameer Abdulla Ahmed Nass noted that there is significant potential for interaction in industries such as transport, innovative technologies, port infrastructure and urban planning, the report said.

On the sidelines of the event, business negotiations took place, during which the parties discussed partnership opportunities in the areas of food, textile industry, finance and tourism.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa paid a state visit to Turkmenistan in March 2019.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in December 1995.

At present, the sides discuss joint projects in the investment, banking, oil and gas and chemical industries. Bahrain’s financial-industrial groups were offered to begin to create joint ventures in leading industries based on mutual investments. Bahrain’s companies were invited to participate in the project for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the construction of which began in 2015.

Moreover, the sides concluded intergovernmental memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the field of transport, e-government, as well as memorandums between the central banks of the two countries.

