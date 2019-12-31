Output of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases

31 December 2019 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Construction materials worth 709.8 million manat ($417.5 million) were produced in Azerbaijan from January through November 2019, which is 4.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2018,Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee.

The volume of cement production in the reported eleven-month period amounted to over 3.1 million tons (a decline of 1.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018), construction lime – 40,600 tons (an increase of 48.5 percent), building blocks and bricks made of cement, artificial stone or concrete - 79,800 tons (an increase of 26.8 percent).

This is while the volume of asphalt production in the reported eleven-month period amounted to 360,200 tons (an increase of 34.2 percent), building bricks – 390,300 cubic meters (an increase of 38.1 percent), ready-mixed concrete – 1,669 tons (an increase of 28.1 percent), processed marble, travertine, alabaster and articles made of them – 34,457 tons (an increase of 13.5 percent).

In the reported period, the production of building gypsum declined by 66.5 percent to 13,500 tons, while the output of prefabricated concrete structures decreased by 53.3 percent to 38,900 cubic meters.

Types of products

Produced from January through November 2019

Change compared with period from January through November 2018 (in %)

Number of finished products in warehouses on December 1, 2019

Cement (in tons)

3.1 million

98.4

63,300

Building plaster (in tons)

13,500

33.5

2,400

Building limestone (in tons)

40,600

148.5

3,900

Building blocks and bricks (in tons)

79,800

126.8

47,900

Precast concrete structures (in cubic meters)

38,900

46.7

5,500

Asphalt (in tons)

360,200

134.2

-

Building bricks (in cubic meters)

390,300

138.1

15,800

Concrete mix (in tons)

1.6 million

128.1

-

Processed marble, travertine, alabaster and products made from them (in tons)

34.4 million

113.5

-

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 28)

