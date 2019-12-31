Output of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Construction materials worth 709.8 million manat ($417.5 million) were produced in Azerbaijan from January through November 2019, which is 4.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2018,Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee.

The volume of cement production in the reported eleven-month period amounted to over 3.1 million tons (a decline of 1.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018), construction lime – 40,600 tons (an increase of 48.5 percent), building blocks and bricks made of cement, artificial stone or concrete - 79,800 tons (an increase of 26.8 percent).

This is while the volume of asphalt production in the reported eleven-month period amounted to 360,200 tons (an increase of 34.2 percent), building bricks – 390,300 cubic meters (an increase of 38.1 percent), ready-mixed concrete – 1,669 tons (an increase of 28.1 percent), processed marble, travertine, alabaster and articles made of them – 34,457 tons (an increase of 13.5 percent).

In the reported period, the production of building gypsum declined by 66.5 percent to 13,500 tons, while the output of prefabricated concrete structures decreased by 53.3 percent to 38,900 cubic meters.

Types of products Produced from January through November 2019 Change compared with period from January through November 2018 (in %) Number of finished products in warehouses on December 1, 2019 Cement (in tons) 3.1 million 98.4 63,300 Building plaster (in tons) 13,500 33.5 2,400 Building limestone (in tons) 40,600 148.5 3,900 Building blocks and bricks (in tons) 79,800 126.8 47,900 Precast concrete structures (in cubic meters) 38,900 46.7 5,500 Asphalt (in tons) 360,200 134.2 - Building bricks (in cubic meters) 390,300 138.1 15,800 Concrete mix (in tons) 1.6 million 128.1 - Processed marble, travertine, alabaster and products made from them (in tons) 34.4 million 113.5 -

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 28)

