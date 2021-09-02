Iran's carrot exports down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Iran's carrot exports decreased by 33 percent in terms of value and 30 percent in terms of volume during the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, an official of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mahmoud Bazari said, Trend reports referring to the organization’s website.

According to Bazari, Iran exported 25,000 tons of carrots worth about $4 million within the mentioned period.

The official added that it has been suggested that the recent rise in the price of carrots in Iran is due to its exports. It is clear from the statistics that this is not true at all.

Carrot exports Current Iranian year (Mar. 21, 2021 through Mar. 20, 2022) Last Iranian year (Mar. 20, 2020 through Mar. 20, 2021) Percentage change (%) Value Volume Value Volume Value Volume 1st month (Mar. 21 through Apr. 20) $1.9 million 12,000 tons $2 million 12,000 tons -5 - 2nd month (Apr. 21 through May 21) $0.8 million 5,000 tons $2.5 million 15,000 tons -68 -67 3rd month (May 22 through June 21) $0.6 million 3,400 tons $0.6 million 3,600 tons - -5,5 4th month (June 22 through July 22) $0.6 million 3,800 tons $0.8 million 5,000 tons -25 -24 Total $4 million 25,000 tons $6 million 35,500 tons -33 -30

Reportedly, the price of a kilogram of carrots in Iran has risen to 250,000 rials (about $5.95) in recent weeks. At present, the price of 1 kg of the root varies between 130,000 and 170,000 rials (about $3.09-$4.04).

