Saudi Aramco entering Azerbaijani market (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

16 January 2018 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 15:13)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A representative office of Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Saudi Aramco will be opened in Azerbaijan soon, said Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who is on an official visit to the country.

Shahbazov also met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

King Al Saud expressed satisfaction with sincere relations with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and asked the minister to convey his greetings.

The level of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, which are based on centuries-old historical and cultural roots, were highly appreciated during the meeting.

It was noted that a strong ground has been created for cooperation in all spheres.

The parties expressed interest in expanding cooperation in all areas, including in the energy sector.

The Azerbaijani minister also met with CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser.

The meeting’s participants discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in third countries by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Saudi Aramco.

Moreover, Minister Shahbazov visited a number of infrastructure facilities, oil fields of Saudi Arabia and held several meetings.

