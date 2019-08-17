OPEC revises global GDP growth forecasts down

17 August 2019 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The global GDP growth for 2019 is now forecast at 3.1 percent, Trend reports citing OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report for August 2019.

It is a slight downward revision from the previous month’s report, while growth remains forecast at 3.2 percent for 2020, according to the report.

OPEC said that the US economic growth forecast for 2019 is revised down by 0.2 percentage points to 2.4 percent, after significant data revisions by the US statistical office, while GDP growth for 2020 remains at 2 percent.

“The Euro-zone’s growth estimate remains at 1.2 percent for 2019 and is also forecast at 1.2 percent in 2020. Japan’s unchanged low growth of 0.5 percent in 2019 is forecast to continue at the same level in 2020. China’s 2019 growth forecast remains at 6.2 percent and is expected to slow down to percent in 2020. India’s growth forecast remains unchanged at 6.8 percent for 2019, and is anticipated to pick up in 2020 to 7 percent. Brazil’s 2019 growth forecast is unchanged at 0.9 percent, and is projected to reach 1.7 percent in 2020,” reads the report.

The cartel said that after low 1Q19 growth, Russia’s growth forecast for 2019 was revised down by 0.1 percentage points reaching 1.3 percent, and remains at 1.4 percent through 2020.

“Large uncertainties remain. While the growth forecast currently assumes no further risks until they actually materialise, and, in particular, that trade-related issues do not escalate further, the downside risk to world economic growth is predominant,” said OPEC.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC Reference Basket up by 2.8%
Oil&Gas 10:32
OPEC sees bearish oil outlook for rest of 2019, points to 2020 surplus
Other News 16 August 17:22
Non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast revised down
Oil&Gas 16 August 16:13
Demand for OPEC crude in 2019 revised up
Oil&Gas 16 August 16:03
OPEC’s crude oil output down by 246,000 b/d
Oil&Gas 16 August 15:58
OPEC reveals oil output forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16 August 15:37
Latest
Iran to expand railway connection with Turkey
Economy 10:51
Expert: Implementing coupon system in Iran causes ambiguities
Commentary 10:51
Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
Other News 10:40
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of pumps
Tenders 10:35
Kazakh-German JV to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 10:34
OPEC Reference Basket up by 2.8%
Oil&Gas 10:32
Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreases
Turkey 10:15
Iran textile industry faces rise of prices
Economy 10:13
U.S. set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers
Other News 10:07