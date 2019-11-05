Azerbaijani oil prices up on Nov. 4

5 November 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $67.91 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Nov. 4, $2.27 more than the previous price, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Nov. 5.

On Nov. 4, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $66.94 per barrel, which is $2.27 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $61.64 per barrel on Nov. 4, a $2.25 more compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $62.52 on Nov. 4, or 2.18 more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 5)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brent prices to drop from 2019 level
Oil&Gas 4 November 18:14
IMF reveals breakeven oil price for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 1 November 21:25
Azerbaijani oil prices down on Oct. 31
Oil&Gas 1 November 11:16
Oil prices to hold steady for rest of 2019
Oil&Gas 1 November 10:21
Oil prices stabilize
Oil&Gas 1 November 05:58
What is average risk premium in oil prices?
Oil&Gas 31 October 17:51
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 5
Business 10:26
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy electrical appliances
Tenders 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 4-Nov. 5
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 5
Finance 10:03
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicks off in Baku
Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan's academician talks state of mosques in occupied Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
IEA's Birol: Southern Gas Corridor to be important contributor to Europe’s supply security (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:01
Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam
Other News 08:47
Malaysia aims to locate further $4.34 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
Other News 08:14