Uzbekistan expands gas pipeline infrastructure

6 December 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Italian SME’s may transfer know-how to Uzbek ones (Exclusive)
Business 08:54
Epsilon boosts productivity of oil, gas wells in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Oil&Gas 5 December 18:11
Uzbekistan intends to bring renewable energy share in electricity to 21%
Oil&Gas 5 December 17:10
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 5 December 16:40
Russian Innovation Center to implement projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 5 December 15:29
Russian Innovation Center talks Uzbekistan’s benefits from mutual co-op (Exclusive)
Business 5 December 15:07
Latest
China says to waive tariffs for some soybeans, pork purchased from U.S
China 10:27
Launch of airport in Iran's Chabahar to help boost business, tourism
Business 10:15
Azerbaijani FM meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Politics 10:05
Iran wants to co-op with Azerbaijan in satellite research & production (Exclusive)
ICT 10:03
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 6
Finance 10:03
Australian firefighters worry about wildfires approaching Sydney
Other News 10:03
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6
Finance 10:00
Construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway to be accelerated in Iran's Sistan & Baluchistan
Business 09:59
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 09:49