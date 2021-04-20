OPEC+ ministers can shorten meeting in late April - source

Ministers of countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement are discussing a shorter format of talks in late April. They can abandon the ministerial meeting and leave the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), a source in OPEC told, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Such an idea is discussed," the source said. OPEC+ co-chairs, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have not taken the decision in this regard yet, he noted.

The JMMC meeting and the ministerial meeting are scheduled to April 28 of this year.