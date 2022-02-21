Southern Gas Corridor meets requirements of energy and environmental security – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21

The Southern Gas Corridor meets requirements of energy and environmental security, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.

He made the remarks during the ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

“Even more countries consider the Southern Gas Corridor as a perspective priority in their energy supply and there is a great interest in its further development. Currently, Europe accounts for the major part of our daily gas exports, since nearly 27 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas is delivered to European consumers per day,” said the minister.

He went on to add that the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), the longest section of the Southern Gas Corridor, has transported 14.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey since the date of commissioning, while the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has supplied 9.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.

Shahbazov also talked about Azerbaijan’s great potential to meet the domestic gas demand and to supply its partners with natural gas for a long term.

