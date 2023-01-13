Azerbaijani minister shares data on oil, gas exports for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, last year, oil production in the country amounted to 32.6 million tons.

He added that gas production increased by 6.5 percent in 2022, compared to 2021.

Besides, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of natural gas produced in Azerbaijan.